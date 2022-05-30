Sharon Hafemann

Fort Atkinson, WI - Sharon Hevey Hafemann passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at the Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
Sharon was born June 28, 1945, to Harlow and Henrietta (Nalan) Hevey.
She was a graduate of Fort Atkinson High School and Madison School of Cosmetology.
She married Eugene Hafemann on May 8, 1982, he passed away on January 6, 1991.
On January 1, 1993, Sharon married William Hafemann, he passed away on May 11, 2014.
Sharon was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Fort Atkinson, WI
and a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 1879 and the American Legion Auxiliary.
Sharon was the owner of Fort Tax Service and EKH Accounting from 1982 until 2015.
Sharon will be greatly missed by her son, Tim (Marcy) LeFave, and granddaughters Maria, and Kaila Jean (KJ) LeFave all of McFarland, WI. Brothers Dennis (Alecia) Hevey of Hartland, WI, Jeff (Linda) Hevey of Katy, TX, and sister-in-law Maureen Hevey of Vernon, CT.
Sharon will also be missed by Bill's granddaughter Jennifer Roebuck of San Francisco, CA. with whom she shared a very special relationship. Sharon treasured their visits around the holidays.
Sharon is also survived by her nieces and nephews Jill Licastri, Maura Caramanello, Sean Hevey, Ann Tessneer, Connie Halley, Doug Towne, Rene Revier, Robynn Horner, Patrick Hevey, Matthew Hevey, Nicholas Hevey, Maggie Pelkey, Elizabeth Schade, and Emily Calhoun.
Preceding her in death are her parents, husbands Eugene and William Hafemann, brother John Hevey, sister Mary Jo Towne, and brother-in-law Del Towne.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, June 2 at 11:00 am with visitation prior from 9:00 - 11:00. Luncheon at the church will follow the service with a private burial later in the day.
Sharon's request was for her service to be a true celebration of life with everyone's attire being casual and comfortable.
Memorials can be made to Rainbow Hospice of Jefferson County, and St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family
