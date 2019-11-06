PALMYRA — Sharon K. Rux-Waldeck, 81, of Palmyra, passed from the garden of life into the garden of eternity on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Lee; three sons, Randy (Karen) Rux of Oconomowoc, Todd (Jen) Rux of Hustisford and Jeff (Kelly) Rux of Ashippun; a brother, Mike (Karen) Knutson of Ocala, Fla.; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She also is survived by a number of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; and daughters, Valorie (Scott) MacDonald and Tami (Al) Mayack.
A reception to celebrate Sharon’s life will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, at the Gibson Family Funeral Home, 320 W. Main St. in Palmyra.
Lee would like to thank the staff at Jefferson Memory Care and Rainbow Hospice for the unending special care afforded to Sharon.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra, is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.