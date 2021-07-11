Sharon Kay Fry

July 21, 1936 - July 8, 2021
Hebron, WI - Sharon "Sharie" Kay (Ashley) Fry, age 84, of Hebron, WI passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at her home. Born July 21,1936 in Waupun, Wisconsin, Sharie was the daughter of Kenneth "Pete" Ashley and Anne (Berkvam) Ashley. On October 8, 1955, she married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, John Allen Fry, in Fort Atkinson at Trinity Lutheran Church. A 1954 graduate of Fort Atkinson High School, she went on to graduate from beauty school in Madison. She went back to college later in life to earn her Associates Degree in Computer Science from the College of Lake County. She was probably the only Grandma that could provide tech support to her children and grandchildren. Being someone who always loved new adventures, Sharie and John lived the life of gypsy's moving to Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Illinois, Florida, and back to Georgia, before finally settling back home in Wisconsin. Sharie lived life to the fullest and with an amazing joy in her heart. She loved traveling, gardening, and music. She had the opportunity to play in a band with Michael Landon of Bonanza/Little House on the Prairie and with musicians from the Grand Ole Opry. Her greatest joy came from being with family and friends. Sharie was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband and a grandson Ryan Thomas Fry. Survivors are her children: Pete (Wanda) of Tucson, AZ, Perry (Kelly) of Alpharetta, GA, Piper of Fort Atkinson, WI, Joshua (Melissa) of Belleville, WI, and grandchildren: Sam and Katie of Georgia and Patrick and Megan of Arizona. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hebron Cemetery, Town of Hebron, Wisconsin. Family and friends are welcome to attend the service and then stop by Sharie's house to visit with family after the service from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a donation to the Hebron United Methodist Church, Hebron, WI or the VFW Auxillary Post 1879, Fort Atkinson, WI. Mom's amazing smile, her loving spirit and her zest to always live life to the fullest will live on in everyone she touched. Thanks Mom, for teaching us how to live. We love you and we know that you are already writing new songs and singing with the angels! Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
