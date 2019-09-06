Sharon Lee Splinter, daughter of Harold and Lora (Rowe) Grant, has passed away.
Sharon was born July 17, 1939, in Sullivan.
She graduated from Whitewater High School and worked as an accountant in Indiana until her retirement.
Sharon was united in holy matrimony to Richard Splinter in May 1986, and together they combined households and raised their children.
Her beautiful life will be cherished forever by her beloved children, Connie Collins and Dale (Kelly) Splinter; and eight loving grandchildren. Also surviving are children, Steve Splinter, Ron Splinter and Rich (Deb) Splinter as well as siblings Doris Spiess, Ellen (Dean) Tucker and Jerry (Shirley) Grant.
Sharon was preceded in death by daughter, Cheri Hudgins; siblings, Eugene Grant and Margie Massie; and her parents.
Per her wishes, her body will be donated for full-body medical research.
No funeral services will be held.
Her generous spirit and pleasant personality left her loved by many.
