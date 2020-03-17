JEFFERSON — Sharon M. Shilkey, 72, of Jefferson, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Alden Estates in Jefferson.
Sharon was born on Nov. 1, 1947, in Watertown, the daughter of Andrew and Delores (Gross) Shilkey.
She grew up in the Jefferson area and was a 1968 graduate of Jefferson High School.
The most important thing in Sharon’s life was her family. She had a very close relationship with her two sisters, and very much enjoyed spending time with them.
She worked as a laborer in the candy industry for the majority of her working career.
Sharon had a quiet but kind personality.
For leisure, she enjoyed watching movies and reading. She also enjoyed a good cup of coffee.
Sharon will be dearly missed by her family.
She is survived by her siblings, Janice Shilkey, Mary Shilkey, Paul Shilkey, Greg (Jean) Shilkey, Gunner (Betsy) Shilkey and Mark Shilkey. She also is survived by a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Andrew and Dennis Shilkey; and a sister, in infancy.
A private family service will be held to honor Sharon’s life.
She will be laid to rest in St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Cemetery in Johnson Creek, following the service.
Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson is serving the family.
