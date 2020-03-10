Sharon Williams

Sharon Kay (Lezotte) Williams, 63, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Tulsa, Okla., following a long battle with health issues.
She was born on April 27, 1956, in Fort Atkinson to Robert and Ruth (Wing) Lezotte.
Sharon enjoyed many activities during her short time on earth. She was an excellent interior decorator. With an eye for color and patterns, she could take any plain space and make it feel like home.
Sharon also was an extremely talented artist. Upon taking classes for drawing at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, she loved to display her creations around her home.
She also enjoyed spending quiet evenings with her beloved pets.
As a mother, Sharon loved to spend time with her children. She was a constant source of understanding and advice. She always was ready to provide an ear to listen, and a shoulder to cry on.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Wesley Scott; five daughters, Jenifer (Tony) Lodl, Holly (Matt) Krause, Amanda (Paul) Brawders, Kelly Brawders and Crystal (Nate) Vesper; 10 grandchildren, Cody Lodl, Mathew Brawders, Courtney, Gwyn and Zoe Barrett, Aaron Mingo, Layla and Bailley King, Emma Wirth and Gavin Vesper; and two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Hunter Fleischmann.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ruth (Wing) Lezotte; and her previous husband, Roy Williams.
The burial ceremony and a celebration of life are pending and will be announced at a later date.
You were there the moment that I first opened my eyes, and as I grew from just an infant into an adult. You provided me with the wisdom and knowledge that I would need to venture out into the world.
As you close your eyes, I thank you for being my rock, my inspiration and my mother. To say that you were a gift from God is an understatement. I thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to have called you not only my mother, but also my friend. Your spirit will accompany me for all of my days.
