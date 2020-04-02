DEERFIELD — Sheila M. Densmore, 71, of Deerfield, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at her home.
Sheila was born on Sept. 2, 1948, in Bethesda, Maine, the daughter of Robert and Joyce (Wells) Shipley.
She attended and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1966.
Sheila worked as a nurse’s aide at the former Countryside Home (now Alden Estates) in Jefferson for many years. She thrived there and received personal fulfillment in the service of others.
In 1986 she met Stuart Densmore at the Jefferson County Fair and the couple was married on Aug. 3, 1990.
Traveling the United States on their Honda Goldwing was a passion for the couple. They toured every one of the lower 48 together, camping all the way and collecting many stories from the road.
Sheila and Stu were longtime members of the GWRRA (Goldwing Road Riders Association) and were named State Couple of the Year in 1994-95 and Regional Couple of the Year in 1995-96.
Starting in 2009, the couple enjoyed being snowbirds in Alberta, Ala., near Gulf Shores, spending the winters in the sun.
Sheila was a hugger, and she gave them whether the recipient wanted one or not. She spoke her mind and had a way of expressing her opinion in a way that was drenched in kindness, but also truth.
Her outlook always was bright, even to the end, and her kindness, compassion and thoughtfulness will be missed.
She is survived by her husband, Stuart Densmore of Deerfield; and “Little Miss Molly,” her dog; other family members and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother.
Memorials in Sheila’s name to the UW Carbone Cancer Center or Agrace Hospice would be greatly appreciated.
A private family graveside service will take place at Greenwood Cemetery of Jefferson.
Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson is serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.