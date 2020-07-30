Sheila M. Ulsberger, 81, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Sheila was born on April 6, 1939, in Clintonville, the daughter of Arnold and Erna (Jaeger) Anton. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1957.
On April 25, 1959, Sheila married Ronald Ulsberger at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Helenville. The couple had three sons, but later separated.
Sheila and Ron placed their personal differences aside, and worked hard to cultivate a helpful relationship for the benefit of their children and maintained a deep appreciation for one another. The couple’s example of selfless love is cherished by their sons.
Sheila was a devout Christian lady and she meditated on the Scriptures daily. She loved her family intensely.
She was outspoken and expressed herself in a way that was “honestly true.” Sheila was willing to help at any time and spent many hours outside pulling weeds.
Sheila was a loving and caring woman who modeled Christ’s love for her every day. She will be missed dearly.
She is survived by her sons, Craig Ulsberger of Fort Atkinson, Steven (Talitha) Ulsberger of Tacoma, Wash., and Michael (Melinda) Ulsberger of Fort Atkinson; six grandchildren, Brian (Jess), Ryan (Serenity), Jared, David, Sarah and Kitara; seven great-grandchildren, Khiara, Elliott, Dominic, Adrian, Evangeline, Jeremiah and Alison; siblings, Ginny (LeRoy) Ziesemer of Appleton, Beatrice Bellin of Sturgeon Bay, Donald (Jane) Anton of Neenah, Carol (Ronald) Bunkelman of Greenville, Robert (Betty) Anton of Fort Atkinson and Sandy (Wally) Lippert of Hartland. Sheila also is survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson Andrew, and brother Carl Anton.
The family would like to express a sincere thanks to the staff of Rainbow Hospice for the care provided.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church of Helenville, with the Rev. Mark Swanson presiding.
Visitation will be on Wednesday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service. She will be laid to rest at St. Peter’s Evergreen Cemetery following the service.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home in Jefferson is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit:
