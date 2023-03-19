April 11, 1948 - March 13, 2023
Fort Atkinson, WI - Sherry L. Bigelow, 74, of Fort Atkinson, WI passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023 at her home.
Sherry was born on April 11, 1948 in Fort Atkinson the daughter of Vern and Betty (Hertel) Reinke. She grew up in the Fort Atkinson area and was a 1966 graduate of Fort Atkinson High School. Sherry worked as an office manager for Whitewater Oil for 27 years and enjoyed her work very much. After her time with Whitewater Oil, she worked at Pick'n Save Grocery until her retirement. Sherry was the type of person who was happy to go to work and she loved her jobs. The first and most important thing in Sherry's life was her family. She was a loving mother to her two children, Robert and Brenda and a wonderful, supportive grandma to her grandkids. The lights of Sherry's life were her great-grandchildren. She spent most of her retirement years caring for and babysitting her great-grandchildren and she loved every minute of it. She was proud of her family and made sure they felt loved and cared for. One of Sherry's favorite things was the Christmas Season. She loved to decorate her home, give gifts, and share the Christmas spirit with others. For many years, Sherry would make a Christmas card for each resident at all of the assisted living facilities in her area which she would deliver to them with the help of her family. Sherry had a fun and sarcastic personality and her wit and laughter will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by: her children, Robert Bigelow of Whitewater, WI and Brenda Brown of Whitewater, WI; her grandchildren, Nicholas (Brittany) Osgood of Whitewater, WI, Danielle (Ryan) Larson of Menomonee Falls, WI, Nathan (Brittany) Lathrop of Cambridge, WI, Robert Lathrop of Whitewater, WI, and Andrew Lathrop of Whitewater, WI; her dear great-grandchildren, Duncan, Evan, Connor, Alexis, and a baby girl (Charlee) on the way. She is also survived by two siblings, Gale Kelly of Okauchee, WI, Douglas (Sue) Reinke of Janesville, WI, her dear friend, Betty Fehly of Fort Atkinson, WI, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Bradley.
Memorials in Sherry's honor may be made to her family.
A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00PM on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at the Gibson Family Funeral Home in Palmyra, WI (320 W. Main St. Palmyra, WI 53156). Visitation will take place from 5:00PM until the time of service at the Funeral Home.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra and Eagle, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com
