Sheryl (Kurek) Phillipson passed away Jan. 10, 2020, at the age of 53.
Sheryl graduated from Carroll University in 1988 and worked for Waukesha County Social Services.
Shel was the beloved wife of Michael; loving daughter of Bryan and the late Janice Kurek; dear sister of Amy (Shawn) Selode and Maureen (Duane) Deisinger. She further is survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 314 Barrie St., Fort Atkinson, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow.
In lieu of flowers memorials would be appreciated to Waukesha HAWS, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188 or to Trinity Lutheran Church.
