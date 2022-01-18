Fort Atkinson, WI - Shirlene Ellen Meyer, 83, Fort Atkinson passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the UW Hospital in Madison, WI.
Shirlene was born on July 7, 1938 in Whitewater, WI to Chester and Elva (Klug) Traxler. She graduated from Whitewater High School. Shirlene married LaVerne Meyer on October 20, 1956. He preceded her in death on May 29, 2009. She worked for the family business, LRM Enterprises in Fort Atkinson for many years prior to retirement. She and LaVerne enjoyed traveling together. Shirlene enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, watching the Packers and Badger football games as well as the Brewers. She also enjoyed the Tuesday morning coffee hour and monthly potluck dinners with friends from her apartment complex. Spending time with her sister, Marian, included going to the casino, occasionally traveling up to Marian's place up in Mercer or just taking a drive and going out to eat.
She is survived by her children: Gary (Kathy) Meyer, Marshall, WI, and Wendy (Brian) Engelbrecht, Watertown, WI; grandchildren: Amy (Mike) Milton, Megan (Shane) Millin, Melissa (Tja) Ramsey, Jared (Kristin Moderski) Meyer; great-grandchildren: Asher and Lincoln Millin, Nicholas, Brileigh, Audrina, Kynslee and Ariyah Milton, and Remington Ramsey; siblings: Marian Coates, Lake Mills, Chuck Traxler, California, Fred Traxler, Milwaukee, and Bruce (Joyce) Traxler, Whitewater; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; brother-in-law: Gary Coates; sister-in-law: Alice Traxler.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 11:00am at Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Ave. Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Atkinson. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 9:30am until the time of the service. As an expression of sympathy you are encouraged to give memorials to a charity of your choice in Shirlene's name. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of the neurological unit at UW Hospital for their care and concern for Shirlene. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
