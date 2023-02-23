Palmyra, WI - Shirley A. Murn, 93, of Palmyra, WI passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, WI.
Shirley was born on December 18, 1929 in Whitewater, WI the daughter of Kenneth and Martha (Kowalski) Marsh, Sr. She grew up in the Palmyra area and was a 1947 graduate of Palmyra High School. On April 25, 1953 Shirley was united in marriage to George Murn at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Palmyra and the two would go on to enjoy 58 years of marriage together until George's passing in 2011. George and Shirley had six children, Mark, Greg, Sue, Joe, Mary, and Kathy. Shirley worked in a few different capacities during her life, usually in the service industry, but the majority of her working years were spent raising her children and taking care of things at home.
The most important thing in Shirley's life was her family. She loved to sit and visit with her kids and grandkids and was happiest when surrounded by those closest to her. Her hobbies and interests included baking, cooking, mowing her lawn, reading, watching television and working jigsaw puzzles. She was active and energetic even in her later years. Shirley was spicy and fun and liked to laugh and joke. She will be missed but forever remembered by her family and friends.
She is survived by: her children, Mark Murn, Greg Murn, Sue (John) Giese, Joe Murn, Mary Peterson, and Kathy Murn; her grandchildren, Ashley (Phil) Zurkowski, Meghan (Ray) Koscak, Jacob Murn, Michael (Tanya) Murn, Alex Murn; Jordan Peterson, and Shane Peterson; her great-grandchildren, Liam, R.J., Teddy, Reagan, Margot, Millie, and Sutton; her sister, Liz (Ivan) Bogie, and her brother, Kenneth Marsh, Jr. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, George, her daughter-in-law, Kim Murn and her sister, Kathleen Balk.
A Celebration of Shirley's life will be held at 12:00 Noon at the Gibson Family Funeral Home in Palmyra, WI (320 W. Main St. Palmyra, WI 53156) on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Visitation will take place on Saturday from 10:00AM until the time of service at the funeral home.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra & Eagle, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Murn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.