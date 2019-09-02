PEVELY, Mo. — Shirley Helen Brown has passed away.
She was born on Nov. 21, 1938, to Elden and Doris Robison, one of nine siblings.
Shirley was married to Robert E. Brown for 43 years before he passed away in 2017.
Shirley attend First Baptist Church of Horine where she was a very active member. She enjoyed working in the children’s nursery and helping with church.
In her younger days she was active with the Hancock School PTA where her children attend. Shirley took in foster children until they could find a home for them.
Shirley enjoyed working in her garden and mostly in her yard finding ways to make it beautiful.
She loved her family, friends and, most of all, her faith in God.
Shirley is survived by her three sons, L. David Carver (Rhonda), Dennis D. Carver (Liz) and Curtis D. Carver (Lisa); one daughter, Kerri M. Lammert (Joe); also Rhonda, Connie, Robert Jr. and Roxanne; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She leaves four sisters, Marie, Carol, Sondra and Sue; two brothers, Elden and Donald; and one sister-in-law, Renee.
Shirley was preceded in death by her loving husband; parents, Elden and Doris Robison; brother, J.C.; and sister, Elsie.
A celebration of life will be held at First Baptist Church of Horine, 2339 School Drive, Pevely, Mo., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.with Pastor Chris Goodwin officiating the service.
