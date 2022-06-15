Fort Atkinson, WI - Shirley J. Wagner, 82 of Fort Atkinson, WI, peacefully passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center of Johnson Creek. She is now celebrating pain free in heaven with her dearly loved friends and family who preceded her.
Shirley was born February 11, 1940, and grew up in Cambridge, WI. She married Wayne Wagner, of Monroe, WI, in May of 1952. Shirley spent much of her adult life in Oregon, WI, raising her family, working in the Oregon School District and being an active member of the community and St. John's Lutheran Church. Shirley moved to Fort Atkinson in 2004 and continued contributing to the community around her while enjoying life on the farm.
Shirley is survived by her 3 children: Sharon (Daniel) Stepper, Cindy (Gregory) Nuss, and David Wagner; her beloved grandchildren, Andrew (Lindsey) Stepper, Kathryn (Daniel) LaMarche, Mitchell Nuss and Mason Nuss; and 4 joyful great-grandchildren.
Shirley is preceded in death by her husband Wayne, her parents, siblings, and her special friend Roger Radloff.
Shirley's family is grateful to the home health staff from Dean and the staff at Rainbow Hospice for the superb care and support they have provided to both Shirley and her family. The family would also like to extend a sincere thank you to close friends and neighbors Amy Stickels and Mike Monson who helped Shirley while she was at home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Shirley's honor can be sent to Rainbow Hospice Care, 147 W Rockwell St. Jefferson, WI 53549.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Prairie Mound Cemetery in Oregon, WI.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson is caring for the family.
