Rome, WI - Shirley L. Boos, 87, of Rome, WI left her loving family on November 29, 2022 at her home.
Shirley was born on August 27, 1935, daughter of Wilbur and Jennie (Vruwink) Dirkse. She married the love of her life, Ralph L. Boos on November 22, 1958 at Siloam Methodist Church. For several years, Shirley was a stay at home mom while also caring for many of the neighborhood children in her home. She also spent many years working in several factories, including Universal Electronics which was one of her favorites. She formed many lasting friendships during her time at Universal and she cherished her time there. One of Shirley's greatest joys in life was to watch her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow and she loved to attend their sporting events, concerts, plays, and any other activity her family was involved in. She also enjoyed her Fall trips with Ralph to seethe Fall colors, along with a bit of gambling on the side. Shirley was a good lady and will be dearly missed by her family.
She leaves behind her five children; Jeff (Debbie) Boos of Fort Atkinson, Cindy Ament of Fort Atkinson, Barb (Jon) Erdman of Johnson Creek, Tammy (Kyle) Anderson of Rome and Vic Boos of Rome. She was blessed with 12 grandchildren, Katie (Duane) Thompson, Emily (Jason) Davenport, Hannah (Adam Grassnickel)Erdman, Ashley (Ryan) Cortez, Joshua Boos, Hailey Erdman, Jennie Anderson, Sadie Anderson, Jacob Boos, Jessica Boos, Maggie Erdman, and Dani McCaffery; and seven great-grandchildren: Madeline Thompson, Gabriel Davenport, Nora Davenport, Roman Cortez, Lukas Davenport, Theo Davenport, and Carter Cortez. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by: her parents; her loving husband, Ralph L. Boos; her brothers, Jim and Wilbur "Bud" Dirkse; her sisters, Harriet Piek and Dory Stephan; and many brothers and sisters-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shirley's family.
A Funeral Service to honor Shirley's life will be held at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Rome/Sullivan with the Rev. Marilyn Lange presiding. Visitation will take place from 10:00AM until the time of service at the church. Shirley will be laid to rest next to her husband in St. Luke's Cemetery following the service.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra & Eagle, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com
