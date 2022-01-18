Shirley M. (Buelow) Schroeder

Watertown, WI - Shirley M. Schroeder passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, after visiting with family at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
She was born on July 14, 1938 in Watertown to Edgar and Louise (Beilke) Buelow. Shirley was a graduate of Watertown High School. She married Robert Schroeder on July 12, 1958. She was a stay-at-home mom and caregiver to her parents. Shirley enjoyed casino bus trips, going to eat with her sisters and family, and watching movies.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Robert Schroeder of Watertown; children, Laurie (Ross) Alvarado of New Lisbon, Randy (Jean) Schroeder of Dalton, and Jason Schroeder of Watertown; grandchildren, Tera Schroeder of Watertown, Brennan Sellnow of Watertown, and Britney (fiancé Adam Passig) Schroeder of Juneau; great-grandchildren, Ambraya Schroeder of Watertown and Vincent Passig of Juneau; sisters, Betty Schimming of Watertown and Nancy (Bob) Teeter of Jefferson; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lenore Spais; brother, Howard Buelow; and several brothers and sisters-in-law.
A memorial service for family members will be held at a later date at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown. Burial will be at the Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Memorials, if desired, can be made to the church. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
