Shirley Mae Wehausen (Fandrei), 93, of Fort Atkinson, found her eternal peace on March 30, 2020.
She was born to Theodore and Elizabeth (Schiefelbein) Fandrei.
Shirley attended St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Elementary School and Fort Atkinson High School.
Following graduation, she was employed as a secretary at Nasco and a medical receptionist for the Drs. Quandt Clinic in Jefferson, and later as a bookkeeper for Drs. Handyside, Bates, Larson and Mode Clinic.
Shirley married Edgar “Curley” Wehausen in 1955 and they were married 46 years until his passing.
She was a member at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church and former member of several groups including St. Paul’s Evening Altar Guild, Lakeside Lutheran Women’s Guild and former volunteer at Twice is Nice resale store.
Shirley is survived by her son, Martin Wehausen; daughter, Margaret (James) Lillie; grandchildren, Gretchen Gullixson, Jason (Kelly) Wehausen, Katherine (Alex) Birch and Kristin (Nick Bietz) Lillie; stepgrandchildren, Tiffany (Jason) Lord and Robert (Samantha) Walters; great-grandchildren, Mia, Jackie, Cora, Ada, William, Khaliya, Hunter, William, Emma and Charlie; sisters-in-law, Elaine Follmann and Caroline Mierzwinksi; brothers-in-law, Charles Blonien, and Harold Kinas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Elizabeth Fandrei; husband, Edgar Wehausen; infant daughter, Ruth Ann; sister, Arline (Robert) Simdon; sister, Jean Blonien; and sisters-in-law, Bessie Kinas and June Wehausen.
Special thanks to Rainbow Hospice, the staff at Riverview Manor, and dear friends Mary, Marilyn, Patsy, Dave and Marie for their many kindnesses.
No service will be held at this time due to COVID-19 concerns. A celebration of her life might be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church or Lakeside Lutheran High School may be made in Shirley’s name.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
