Shirley Meisner

Whitewater, WI - Shirley M. Meisner, 89, of Whitewater passed away peacefully on March 16th, 2022, with her family by her side.
Shirley was born on February 9th, 1933, in Hebron, Wisconsin to Franklin and Irma (Pelchen) Koepke. She spent much of her early life in Hebron, going on to graduate from Whitewater High School. On January 20th, 1951, she married Arthur Meisner and together they raised a family in Whitewater.
She enjoyed sewing; she became a seamstress and worked with Art Lein's Men's Clothing Store. She also loved to work on puzzles and watch her grandkids.
Shirley is survived by her children, Bruce (Elizabeth) Meisner of Wolcott, IN, Scot (Kellie) Meisner of Chetek, WI, Vicki (Ray) Garlock of Whitewater, WI, and Lori (Mark Hoffman) Roach of Jefferson, WI; her grandchildren, Julia, David, Jacob, Matthew, Tom, Michelle, and Christopher; her eight great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Laura Koepke; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin and Irma; her loving husband, Arthur; two brothers, Wayne and Russell; and a granddaughter.
Private services are being held.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Hearthstone and Rainbow Hospice for their exceptional care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hearthstone Memory Care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.