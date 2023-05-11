Shirley Wille

May 9, 2023
Lake Mills, WI - After a brief illness yet living with determination, grace, and heavenly patience, Shirley J. Wille, 91 of Lake Mills died quietly at Lilac Springs in Lake Mills on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 surrounded by her family.
Shirley Jean Engelke was born on July 22, 1931 on the Engelke Farm in the Township of Deerfield. She was the only child born to Arthur and Gladys (Offord) Engelke. Shirley attended Pleasant Hill Grade School. Following graduation from college, she worked in Madison in the office of Demco Library Supplies. She met Arrie Wille at the Marshall Festival in July of 1949. They were married on February 17, 1951 in the London Moravian Church, where she had been baptized and confirmed. They farmed in the township of Deerfield for three years before moving to a farm by Lake Mills. Besides being a soulmate to Arrie, milking Brown Swiss cows, and doing fieldwork, they raised three daughters. After Arrie and Shirley moved to town, they enjoyed many years of traveling to Europe, Scandinavian countries, Hawaii, and most of all the states. They shared over 63 wonderful years of marriage together before Arrie's death on April 8, 2014. They were blessed with a wonderful family. She was an active member of the London Moravian Church and the Women's Fellowship. She served on the church council and was the treasurer for the Women's Fellowship for 25 years. Shirley loved flowers especially Roses and Easter Lillies, and gardening. She also loved to do rosemaling, counted cross-stitch, and playing cards. Shirley always had chocolate chips cookies for her family, especially the great-grandchildren. When they came to her house, they always asked right away, "Nana, do you have a cookie?" Shirley is survived by her daughters, Connie Hoffmann, Watertown, Janice (Steven) Hasel, Lake Mills, Heidi (James) Ashworth, Jefferson. Her grandchildren, Carrie (Brian) Grosenick, Watertown, Dana (Mark) Grosenick, Watertown, Nicholas (Kim Turner) Hasel, Lake Mills, Heather (Nathaniel) Schuld, Lake Mills, Holly (Justin) Christian, Lake Mills, Krystin (Jacob) Andersen, Lone Rock, Brandon (Kendra) Knaack, Watertown, Jamie Ashworth, Aurora, CO and Brittany Ashworth, Denver Co. Her great-grandchildren, Savanna (Colton Brunner), Mya, Eli and Landon Grosenick, Watertown, Ashton and Zachary Grosenick, Watertown, Tyler, Carson and Tenley Schuld, Lake Mills, Ethan and Madisyn Christian, Lake Mills, Micah, Lane and Asher Andersen, Lone Rock, Olivia and Mackenzie Knaack, Watertown, Mia Ashworth, Aurora, CO; and a special friend, Vicki Allen, Pocatello, ID. She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Gladys Engelke; her husband, Arrie Wille, and son-in-law, Robert (Butch) Hoffmann.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rainbow Hospice Care or a charity of your choice.
Evening visitation will take place on Friday, May 19, 2023, from 4PM-8PM at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 208 N. Park Street, Cambridge, WI 52523. A funeral service will take place at 11AM on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the London Moravian Church, N5610 Cty Rd O, Cambridge, WI 53523. Visitation will also occur on the day of the service from 9AM until the time of the service. Immediately following the funeral services, a burial will take place at Kroghville Cemetery.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Rainbow Hospice Care, Johnson Creek, for the wonderful care given to Mom the last couple of months. A special thanks to the nurses, Tricia, Lauren and Jolene along with Nicole, the social worker. Also special thanks to the wonderful staff at Lilac Springs Assisted Living for their exceptional care given to Mom the past two weeks.
Online condolences can be made at www.nitardy/funeralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.