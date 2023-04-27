Sidney S Krahn

April 26, 2023
Whitewater, WI - Sidney S. "Sid" Krahn, 89, of Whitewater passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at his home.
Sid was born on April 28, 1933 - he would've turned 90 this Friday. Born the son of Paul and Martha (Kincaid) Krahn and a lifetime resident of Whitewater. He graduated Whitewater Highschool in 1951. On September 18, 1954 Sid married the love of his life, Cecelia Larkin, and together they raise four children. Sid was a Whitewater police officer for five years. Later, Sid owned and operator Sid Krahn's Services for 18 years, and co-owned CK's Keg Liquor with his wife for ten years. He also worked in the maintenance department at UW-Whitewater for 25 years.
Sid was a member of the Whitewater Lion's Club for 45 years and a member of the Whitewater Country Club for 20 years. He was a faithful lifetime member of St. John's Lutheran Church, was involved in Church Men's Club, and served as a church usher. Sid also served as the Police and Fire Commissioner for five years, and was a retired volunteer fireman.
He is survived by his wife, Cecelia Krahn; children, Nancy Boyer of Whitewater, Paul (Sandy) Krahn of Whitewater, Steven (Darcie) Krahn of Whitewater, Marie (David) Manthey of Tampa, FL; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Sid is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Martha Krahn; grandson, Nathan Krahn; and four-legged companion, Duff.
Funeral services will take place at 11AM on Monday, May 1, 2023 at Nitardy Funeral Home, 550 N. Newcomb St., Whitewater, WI 53190. Visitation will take place from 9AM until the time of service. A burial will follow services at Calvary Cemetery.
Donations can be made in Sid's name to St. John's Lutheran Church in Whitewater.
Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
