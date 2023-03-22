Helenville, WI - Stanley D. Lichtenberg, 62 of Helenville, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
Stanley was born on September 16, 1960, in Fort Atkinson, WI, the son of Delmar and Mary (Fritsch) Lichtenberg. He graduated from Lakeside Lutheran High School in 1979 and later earned an associate degree in electrical engineering. Stan worked as an electrical draftsman at ABB Drives in Brookfield for 10 years and most recently Axis Automation in Hartland. On September 16, 2000, he married Arlyn Abobo at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church in Helenville and the couple had a daughter, Maria. Stan and Arlyn spent many days working in the garden together, growing a variety of vegetables and flowers. Stan was an avid HAM radio operator, call sign W9FIB, and was involved in the hobby the majority of his life. International Harvester tractors, both toy and full-size, were a passion. Stan loved to own, collect, work on, think about, and look at IH tractors and continued the passion until his health no longer allowed it. Stan loved watching the Green Bay Packers and followed NASCAR closely. Stan loved his family dearly. Even when his health required more care from his wife and daughter, Stan wanted to make sure they were well cared for. Always quick to help, even if he wasn't physically able, Stan was generous with his time and talents. Stan loved to win an argument but his dedication to his faith and family were cherished by those he loved.
Stan is survived by: his wife Arlyn Lichtenberg; daughter Maria Lichtenberg both of Helenville; and siblings James (Wendy) Lichtenberg of Helenville and Kristine Lichtenberg of Fredonia, AZ. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Kathleen Lichtenberg.
Memorials in Stan's name to the St. Peter's Ladies Aid Basement Chair Fund.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00PM on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church of Helenville, with Rev. Titus Buelow presiding. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00AM until the time of service at the church. A private family burial will take place at St. Peter's Evergreen Cemetery.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.