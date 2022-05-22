Oconomowoc, WI - Stanley M. Sawvell, age 80, of Oconomowoc, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Angels Grace Hospice. He was born on October 27, 1941 to Mirl and Mabel (Stiemke) Sawvell in Madison.
Stanley is survived by his wife, Anne of 13 years; his children, Sherry (Jeffrey) Hollenbeck, Steven (Renee) Sawvell, Megan (Samuel) Edwards; his grandchildren, Brittany (Elijah) Heberlein, Bailey Hollenbeck, Shawn (Briana) Sawvell, Faith Sawvell, Chelsea Brunner, Eleri Edwards and Luna Edwards; his great-grandchildren, Leo Heberlein, Lennon Heberlein and Hudson Sawvell; his siblings, Delores Sawvell and Wayne Sawvell; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 34 years, Mary Sawvell in 2003; his daughter, Susie Brunner in 2013; and his parents.
Stanley loved his family and always went out of his way to help in any circumstance. He adored his pets, Gizmo, Princess and Prince. Stanley enjoyed riding his Harleys and going to Bike Week every year in Daytona. He loved spending time in the Wisconsin Dells, riding ATV's and playing horseshoes and cards (his favorite being sheepshead), and having bonfires with all his kids and extended family. Stanley loved teasing kids to get them to laugh, and going to tractor shows and the Annual Prairie Villa Rendezvous in Prairie du Chien.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Avenue in Oconomowoc, with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Glenview Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made in Stanley's name to Breast Cancer Research Foundation or Angels Grace Hospice.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Stanley Sawvell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
