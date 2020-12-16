February 9, 1970 - December 14, 2020
Fort Atkinson, WI - Stephanie Ann Willihnganz, 50, Fort Atkinson, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 14, 2020.
Stephanie was born on February 9, 1970 in Baraboo, WI to Steve and Jan Willihnganz. She is survived by her parents, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many wonderful friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1660 Endl Blvd, Fort Atkinson, WI. A visitation will be held from 10:00am until the time of the service. Those attending are encouraged to wear a mask and respect social distancing according to CDC guidelines. Memorials can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to St. Vincent de Paul of Fort Atkinson, 1525 Summit Dr. Fort Atkinson, WI 53538.
"God saw that she was getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around her and whispered "Come to me". With tearful eyes we watched her smile and saw her fade away. Although we loved her dearly, we could not make her stay."
Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
