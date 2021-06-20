March 20, 1955 - June 11, 2021
Watertown, WI - Steven J. 'Smitty' Smith, 66, Lake Mills died on Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
He was born on March 20, 1955 in Milwaukee the son of John and Elizabeth (Starr) Smith.
Steve was a graduate of the Lake Mills High School, class of 1974 and a member of the St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish in Lake Mills.
In high school he enjoyed playing Football, Wrestling and Baseball. He was a well rounded knowledgeable person. A farmer, hunter, snowmobiler, worked at the canning factory, a mink farm, area body shops, underground electrical, and heavy duty construction, just to name a few. He enjoyed the challenge of raising buildings and moving them from one location to another. He was an avid one on one spectator drag racer who traveled with a group of friends, that also participated in the sport, to many race tracks around the state many years.
Survivors include his mother, Betty of Johnson Creek; brothers and sisters, Sheila (LeRoy) Scheel, Gary Smith, Lynette Pauli, Ellen (John) Mitchell, Jane (Dennis) Riedl, Carol (Lewis) Eck, Dale (Denise) Smith; a special friend, Janet DeWitt; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, John; his brothers, John and Michael; his nephew, Jacob; and brother-in-law Thomas Pauli.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish (formerly known as St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church), 606 College Street, Lake Mills.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021 at the church and also after 10 am on Tuesday at the church until the Mass
Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.
