Steven J. "Steve" Knutson

Jefferson, WI - STEVEN "STEVE" J. KNUTSON, 62 of Jefferson passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 1, 2021.
Steve was born on May 2, 1959, in Platteville, WI to Harold and Marie Knutson. He attended High School in Platteville, Wisconsin and graduated in 1977. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Along with his partner Brian Monfre they owned and operated Jefferson Bus Service for 20 years, and most recently Steve worked at Day Insurance in Fort Atkinson as an Administrative Assistant.
If anyone had a question about anything, the answer was, "Call Uncle Steve". He always had the answer or would figure it out. He enjoyed spending time on his computer and loved to read and spend time with his dog, Moe.
He is survived by his beloved partner of 27 years, Brian Monfre of Jefferson; Mother Marie Knutson of Garden Prairie, IL; sisters Shelba (Gary) Blackman of Garden Prairie, IL, Jackie (Charles) Chamberlain of Platteville, WI, Jane (Gene) Haney of Platteville, WI and sister-in-law Kim Knutson of Dubuque, IA as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Knutson, and brother Richard "Chip" Knutson.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, November 5, 2021, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson, with visitation from 9:00 AM until time of Mass. Burial will follow in the Rock River Cemetery in Jefferson.
The family would like to thank the EMT's, the Schneider-Michaelis funeral home and Father Thomas Coyle of Saint John the Baptist Church in Jefferson.
Memorials may be made to Saint John the Baptist Church in Jefferson.
