Steven (Steve) ""Alvy"" Alvarado

Fort Atkinson, WI - Steven (Steve) Alvarado "Alvy", age 64, of Fort Atkinson, WI passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Steven was born in Laredo, Texas on May 21, 1958, son of Juan and Juliana (Estevis) Alvarado Sr. He and his family moved to Palmyra, Wisconsin in 1960 and resided in the area the remainder of his life. After many years of working at Spacesaver, Steve changed careers working construction on many projects in the area. He was currently employed at Cretes Here out of Fort Atkinson, WI. Through his employments he gained many friends over the years who became family. Steve enjoyed being outdoors golfing and fishing. He was very active and for many years you could find him playing softball down at the ballpark. He was a Wisconsin sports fan who also loved the Dallas Cowboys. He cherished time with family and friends at family gatherings and often was found capturing the moments through video recording and taking pictures. Steve lived in the moment.
Survivors of Steve are his children Jason Alvarado, Joshua Alvarado, and Cassandra Alvarado; Siblings, Juan (Vicki) Alvarado, Jr., Whitewater, WI, Jose (Patti) Alvarado, Mount Horeb, WI, Gilbert (Lynnette) Alvarado, Fort Atkinson, WI, Albert Alvarado, Richville, IN, Thomas Alvarado, Fort Atkinson, WI, Gary Alvarado, Fort Atkinson, WI, Donald Alvarado, Fort Atkinson, WI, Zulema Montemayor, Webberville, MI, Margaretta (Andrés) Sanchez, Janesville, WI, Carolina (Reynaldo) Mayans, Fort Atkinson, WI; Sister-In-Law, Joanie Alvarado, Fort Atkinson, WI. Steve is further survived by his step-children, grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and several close friends who became family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Christopher Alvarado; brothers, Hector Alvarado and Raul Alvarado; brother-in- law, Raymundo Montemayor; nephews, Roberto Montemayor and Guadalupe Alvarado; niece, Holly Alvarado.
Steve will always be remembered as the genuine kind hearted person that he was. He would give the shirt off of his back to anyone without expecting anything in return.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 5:00 P.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1660 Endl Blvd Fort Atkinson. Visitation will take place from 3:00 P.M. until the time of the mass. Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online Condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Steven Alvarado as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.