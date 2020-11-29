Steven "Steve" Patterson

May 12, 1964 - November 25, 2020
Watertown, WI - Steven "Steve" J. Patterson, 56, of Watertown, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at his home.
Funeral Services will take place Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Rev. Jeffrey Meyer officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the time of the service. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post #189 Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the family. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Steven "Steve" James Patterson was born May 12, 1964 in St. Paul, MN, son of Douglas and Barbara (nee Paulmier) Patterson. Steve graduated Jefferson High School in 1982. After graduating, He joined the United States Army. Steve worked at Nic Counsell Trucking and Henze Trucking. On September 19, 2009, Steve married the former Lisa Kempinski at Immanuel United Methodist Church in Jefferson. He was an avid Packers, Badgers, and Brewers fan. Most of all, Steve loved spending time with his family.
Steve is survived by his wife Lisa of Watertown; children, Alex Patterson of Florida, Josh Patterson, Jessica Patterson, both of Watertown; siblings, Debby (Wayne) Boyd, Lori Johnson, Bruce (Honor) Patterson, Jim (Sandra) Patterson, all of Watertown; father, Douglas Patterson, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Steve is preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Crook; step-father, Jerry Crook; paternal and maternal grandparents; Uncle Jim.
