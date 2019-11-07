JEFFERSON — Stuart “Stu” C. Hellwig, 73, of Jefferson, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at his home in Jefferson, surrounded by love.
Stu was born on April 2, 1946, in Coon Valley, the son of Carl and Bernice (Herold) Hellwig.
He graduated from Onalaska Lutheran High School in 1964 and from Marin Luther College in 1968.
On Aug. 3, 1968, Stu married Jean Wistenberg, and the love they shared was an inspiration to us all.
Stu was a jack of many trades. He taught school at St. John’s Lutheran School in Jefferson for 38 years. During that time, he also drove school bus for the Jefferson Bus Co. and worked in concrete for Hans Bros.
After retirement, Stu drove bus and medical routes for LaVigne Transport in Fort Atkinson.
Stu’s faith and family were the two most important things in his life. His faith was witnessed through his dedication to teaching seventh and fifth grades, and science, as well as Sunday school for many years.
None of his students left his classroom without an appreciation for Coon Valley and glaciers.
Stu loved his wife Jean, and together they enjoyed many things such as the Packers, Neil Diamond and road trips — especially to Door County. He was so proud of his children, and taught them to appreciate the beauty of glacial drumlins and eskers, a properly poured basement, and his family farm. He loved taking trips with his family back to Coon Valley, spending time at the family farm and playing with his favorite Farmall Model “A” tractor.
His grandchildren also were the light of his life, spending hours in the basement with Jonah teaching him all about building things and power tools. Also, talking dinosaurs, Star Wars and presidential history with Anton.
Stu also really loved woodworking. In his retirement, he started Pinewood Cabins — building life-size Lincoln Log cabins and taking them to the local Fort Rendezvous and other events across the state.
He loved to watch the looks on the faces of kids when they figured out how to put his cabins together. He never stopped teaching.
Stu is survived by his mother, Bernice Hellwig of Coon Valley; children, Daniel Hellwig of Salt Lake City, Utah, Emmy Lita of Jefferson and Ann (Adam) Kramer of Milwaukee; grandsons, Anton Kramer and Jonah Lita; siblings, Linda (Martin) Gross of West Bend and Gordy (Liz) Hellwig of Coon Valley. He also is survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father; wife, Jeanie in 2013; and twin grandchildren, Cora and Gabrial Lita in infancy.
The family would like to express a sincere thank you to the staff of Rainbow Hospice Care, and Dr. Runo and Nurse Practitioner Amy Chybowski of UW Pulmonology Clinic for the dedicated care provided.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Stu’s name to the Crown of Life Christian School of Fort Atkinson would be greatly appreciated.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Jefferson, with the Rev. Matt Krenke presiding.
Visitation will be on Monday, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home in Jefferson, and on Tuesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Stu will be laid to rest at Christberg Cemetery following the funeral service.
