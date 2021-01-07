Susan A. (Strom) Langbecker

April 20, 1952 - January 4, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Susan A. Langbecker of Lake Mills died on Monday January 4th, 2021 at the Lake Mills Health Services.
She was born in Fort Atkinson on April 20th, 1952 the daughter of Francis Howard and Mary (Draeger) Strom.
She was a 1970 graduate of Fort High School but settled in Lake Mills where she worked at Hamlins for over 30 years retiring in 2014.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents and a brother David Strom, aunts Clarice Mankowski; Isabelle Tommerli and uncle Gary Strom.
Survivors include her brothers Steve(Cindy) Strom of Madison; Tom(Helen) Strom of Naperville, Il and Jeff(Amber) of Phoenix AZ.
There will be no formal services.
If desired memorials would be appreciated to Rainbow Hospice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.