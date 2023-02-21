Fort Atkinson, WI - Susan Caroline Tuttle, 76, of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Alden Estates of Jefferson. Susan had cheerfully and bravely battled many health issues in her life but she finally succumbed to kidney failure.
Susan (Sue) was born on November 12, 1946 in Fort Atkinson to Dr. Thomas W Tuttle III and Helen Hoover Tuttle. She graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1964 and attended William Woods University in Fulton, Missouri.
Susan enjoyed volunteering at the First Congregational Church, knitting, reading and cats. She is survived by her sister, Jane Tuttle of Los Angeles, CA and her brother, Jim Tuttle (Kelli) of Sun Prairie, WI, two nephews, Drew and Nathan and two nieces, Julia and Talia. She was preceded in death by her brother Tom Tuttle IV and her parents Tom and Helen.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the First Congregational Church in Fort Atkinson.
The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses who have cared for Susan over the years, especially the great CNAs of Interim HealthCare.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Humane Society of Jefferson County.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.