September 2, 1954 - October 4, 2021
Jefferson, WI - Susan J. Dettmann, 67 of Jefferson, went to heaven surrounded by the love of her family on Monday, October 4, 2021.
Susan was born on September 2, 1954 in Hazel Green, WI the daughter of Robert and Beulah (Farrey) Dustin. She was a 1972 graduate of Jefferson High school and on April 27, 1974, she married Ron Dettmann at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon. The couple were blessed with two sons, Jeremy and Dustin, and the boys were Susan's whole world. She was a wonderful mother, loving wife and always made sure her family was always taken care of. Later in her life, Susan's grandchildren Aidan and Olivia were the apple of her eye and she spent as much time with them as she could. For over 45 years, Susan worked as an office manager for Americold (previously Jefferson Cold Storage) where her generous spirit and kind heart touched many lives of those she worked with. No matter her health or condition, she was a dedicated employee and sometimes a workaholic. Susan's loving spirit also extended to animals, and she had many canine and feline companions over the years. Always bubbly and laughing, she had a tender heart for those in need and frequently gifted her time and resources to help anyone who needed it. Susan was kind, selfless, and will be deeply missed by all those who knew her.
She is survived by: her husband, Ron Dettmann of Jefferson; sons Jeremy Dettmann of Jefferson and Dustin (Ileana) Dettmann of Jefferson; grandchildren Aidan and Olivia; siblings Dianne Herbert of Janesville, Janice (Jim) Keough of Jefferson, Randy (June) Dustin of Johnson Creek, Kevin (Bobbi Sue) Dustin of Shepherdsville, KY; in-laws David (Betsy) Dettmann of Pella, IA, Ann (Denny) Dorn of Watertown, Rodger (Suzzanne) Dettmann of Watertown; and special friends Dick and Dianne Scharratt of Reedsburg. Susan is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Barbara in infancy and brother-in-law Marv Herbert.
A private family memorial service will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church of Jefferson with Rev. Dr. Bryan Salminen presiding. Please join the family in celebrating Susan's life at 2:00PM on Friday, October 22, 2021 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in honor of Susan to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a local humane society.
The family would like to express a sincere thank you to the UW-Hospital and clinics and the staff of Rainbow Hospice for the loving care provided.
