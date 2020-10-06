June 20, 1951 - October 3, 2020 Watertown, WI- Susan L. Buchanan, 69, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at her home.
Susan Lynn Buchanan was born on June 20, 1951 in Fort Atkinson, the daughter of William Sr. and June (nee Raasch) Buchanan.
She is survived by her life partner of 31 years, Allen Kuenzi of Watertown; children, Jose Villanueva, Celia Villanueva, Robert Weiland, and Terry Petitt; grandchildren, Elizabeth Villanueva, Maria Villanueva, Jacob Udell, Austin Stitz, Jason Weiland, Amber Kovars, Nicole Weiland, Tiffani Weiland, Ryan Petitt, and Tyler Petitt; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Tim Buchanan; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, William Buchanan, Jr.
A private family graveside service will be held at Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery in Lebanon. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Rainbow Hospice and Brian Iserman for all their help and care.
