Susan Marie (Friesch) "Susie" Peterson

Jefferson, WI - Susan "Susie" Marie Peterson, age 51 of Jefferson died Sunday, May 1, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
She was born on June 12, 1970, in Fort Atkinson, WI to Carl Friesch and Joyce Wille. She graduated from Jefferson High School and Stratton College with a degree in travel and tourism.
Susie worked in the Marketing department at Standard Process Inc. for over 27 years.
Susie said the best thing she ever did with her life was become a mom. She cherished the time with her kids. Her favorite memories were sitting in the stands of any sporting event her kids were playing in. She also enjoyed spending time on Castle Rock Lake, boating with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Mark of Jefferson, children Sawyer Peterson of Jefferson, Josie Peterson of Jefferson, and Wyatt Peterson of Jefferson, mother Joyce (Robert) Adams of Jefferson, father Carl Friesch of Sullivan, sister Debbie Friesch of Waukesha, mother-in-law Janet Peterson of Jefferson and sister-in-law Sarah (Ned) Healy of Fort Atkinson.
She was preceded in death by her sister Christine Friesch and father-in-law Bill Peterson.
Memorial Mass will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday May 6, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic church in Jefferson with the Rev. Thomas Coyle officiating, with burial in the St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday May 5th at St. John the Baptist Catholic church and then again on Friday May 6th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass.
