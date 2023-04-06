Fort Atkinson, WI - Susan Mary Seavert (Kehl), 63, of Fort Atkinson, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at her home.
Susan was born on March 18, 1960 in Columbus, WI daughter of David and Lillian Mildred (Fischer) Kehl and was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Columbus.
On April 30, 1995 she married the love of her life Rick Seavert at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. Together they enjoyed 28 years of marriage and raised two wonderful daughters, Julie and Lisa.
Susan worked in the accounting field for 40 years until her retirement in 2018.
Susan was a role model of her faith in Jesus and an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She was a very caring and selfless person and was loved by many. Susan went out of her way to make everyone around her feel special and loved. She enjoyed traveling and making memories with her family.
Susan is survived by her husband Rick Seavert; daughters Julie Sue Seavert and Lisa Mary Seavert; parents David and Lillian Mildred Kehl; brothers, John (Marianne) Kehl and Paul (Kristine) Kehl both of Columbus and sister, Lori Cate of Bellville and her many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Gene Cate.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday April 7 at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson and from 10 a.m. on Saturday at the church until time of service.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran School or Church.
