July 18, 1958 - January 2, 2021
St. Augustine, FL - Formerly of Fort Atkinson: Susan passed peacefully in her sleep after a short bout with throat cancer.
She will be buried in a private ceremony on our family's farm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Susan's memory to Community Hospice & Palliative Care Foundation, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, FL. 32257.
