April 4, 1959 - November 28, 2020
Fort Atkinson, WI - Susan R. Rode, 61, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020.
Susan was born on April 4, 1959 in Fort Atkinson, daughter of the late Ralph and Ruth (Ganser) Schultz. She married Thomas Rode in Fort Atkinson on May 26, 1984.
Susan, along with her husband and children enjoyed traveling throughout the country, eventually returning home to Fort Atkinson. She had worked for Redi-Serve Foods (now OSI) for 25 years.
Susan was a passionate Packer fan, but most of all she was an excellent grandmother, whom her grandchildren loved dearly.
Susan is survived by her husband Thomas of Fort Atkinson; sons, Randy (Christy) Rode and Kevin Rode both of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, Aquintus, Avangelique, Thomas and Jacqueline; her German Shepherd, Alexis; brothers, Dick and Steven Schultz; sister, Mary (Gene) Frohmader and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Kathryn Schultz.
Graveside services will be held at 12 noon on Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. at the cemetery until time of service. Following the graveside service, a meal will be served at the American Legion Dugout in Fort Atkinson.
The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
