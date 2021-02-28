Susan Rank

Cambridge, WI - Susan J. Rank, 79, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020, having suffered from an acute COVID19 Virus infection.
Susan was born March 12, 1941, in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, the twelfth child of Edward and Rose Thiel. She was united in marriage with James Rank on July 29, 1958. Susan was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School, and was a Registered Nurse and a member of Milwaukee County General School of Nursing Alumni Association. Susan was a licensed Real Estate Agent and Appraiser and enjoyed working from her office on Main St, Cambridge. Susan helped with the Cambridge Food Pantry and was a life-long member of The Humane Society of The United States.
Susan adored her twin Granddaughters and loved their company. Her Pug dog "Zen" was a faithful companion for many years. Susan was happiest on the lake, she cherished time spent with family on the "Snoozin' Susan" pontoon at their Lake Ripley home.
Susan is survived by her husband, three children, two grandchildren, and 3 step-grandchildren: Jim Rank of Cambridge; Adam "Buddo" (Jessica) Wrathkey of Cambridge, and three step-children Trevor, Roman, and Grace; Jenny Rank-Brejcha of Madison, and Todd (Jennifer) Rank of Cambridge, and their twin daughters Jada and Zoey.
Susan is further survived by one sister, Janet Clark of Fort Pierce, Florida.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, by her five sisters: Gladys Wheeler, Mary Leonhard, Dorothy Italiano, Ruth Hoeft, and Lorna Starks; and by her five brothers: Francis, Ralph, Donald, Raymond, and Leroy.
The family expresses gratitude and appreciation for all of the kind individuals that cared for and supported Susan. Due to COVID we never saw your faces but we felt your grace. Thank you to UW Cancer Center, Johnson Creek; Comfort Inn and Suites, Johnson Creek; Home Again Assisted Living, Cambridge; and the Doctors, Nurses and Support Staff of Fort Atkinson Health Care Hospital and Clinics. Thank you all for being there for Susan.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin Coronavirus Response Fund.
The Nitardy Funeral Home of Cambridge, WI is assisting with a Memorial gathering for the immediate family. Susan will be laid to rest at Highland Memory Gardens in Cottage Grove, WI.
Online condolences may be given to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
