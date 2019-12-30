WATERTOWN — Susan “Sue” A. Schultz, 65, of Watertown, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at home with her loving family by her side after a long battle with cancer.
Susan “Sue” Ann Holt was born Oct. 30, 1954, in Watertown, the daughter of Robert and Charlotte (nee Saniter) Holt. She graduated from Watertown High School as part of the Class of 1972. Sue married Randy Schultz on Nov. 15, 1975, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Lake Mills.
Sue had been employed at Sealy Mattress and First Financial Bank in her earlier years. She later worked at Commonwealth Credit Union and Jo-Ann Fabrics. During that time, she helped manage the family farm by doing the bookwork for over 40 years.
In her spare time, she enjoyed quilting, cooking and her summer trips to St. Germain. Most of all, Sue loved taking care of her family.
Sue is survived by her husband of 44 years, Randy Schultz of Watertown; children, Jenny (Jim) Sukow of Fort Atkinson, Chris (Amy) Schultz of Oconomowoc and Tadd (Joleen) Schultz of Watertown; grandchildren, Jake and Joey Sukow, and Caleb, Aubrey, and Brady Schultz; mother, Charlotte Holt of Watertown; sister, Debi Schnell; nephew, Ben Schnell; her faithful dog, Levi; as well as other relatives and friends.
Sue was preceded in death by her father, Robert Holt.
Memorial services will be held at noon on Friday, Jan. 3, at CrossPointe Community Church in Jefferson, with the Rev. Andy Graf officiating. Family and friends may visit at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial at Glenview Memorial Gardens will take place at a later date.
Memorials, if desired, may be directed to Rainbow Hospice Care.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
