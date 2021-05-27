August 26, 1944 - May 23, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Susan Waterman, age 76, died peacefully on Sunday morning, May 23, 2021.
Although disabled, Sue was allowed to develop her full potential under the loving care of her parents, Art and Margaret. Sue attended high school and worked for many years at Opportunities, Inc. in Fort Atkinson.
She lived for many years at Lighted Pathways in Fort Atkinson near the home where she grew up. She enjoyed participating in Special Olympics, attending church every Sunday, watching Green Bay Packers games, and organized trips to places like Paris, the Caribbean and her favorite, Dollywood.
Following a diagnosis of Covid-19 in 2020, her health deteriorated, and she moved to Watertown Healthcare for a brief time prior to her death.
She is survived by her brother, Robert Waterman and wife, Anne of Langley, Washington, three nieces, two grandnieces, a nephew and two grandnephews.
Private burial will take place in the Waterman Family Plot at Oakland Memory Lanes in Dolton, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lighted Pathways or Opportunities Inc. of Fort Atkinson.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.