Susanne (Seifert) Perina Steinmetz

May 1, 1931 - July 27, 2022
Middleton, WI - Susanne Perina Steinmetz, age 91, passed away on July 27, 2022.
To plant a tree in memory of Susanne Steinmetz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
May 1, 1931 - July 27, 2022
Middleton, WI - Susanne Perina Steinmetz, age 91, passed away on July 27, 2022.
She was born in Madison, Wisconsin, on May 1, 1931. Susie was the daughter of Carl and Marian Seifert, of Jefferson, Wisconsin.
Susie was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Ian Perina, her brother, Carl John Seifert, and her second husband, George Philip Steinmetz, M.D. She is survived by her two children, Anne (Tom O'Reilly) Perina of Mequon, Wisconsin, and Bob (Sarah) Perina of York, Pennsylvania; and her three grandchildren, Emily Perina, Laura Perina, and Carl Perina. Susie is survived by two stepchildren, Susan (John) Gubner, George (Julia) Steinmetz, and one step grandchild, Joseph Ahrens.
Susie was a graduate of Milwaukee Downer Seminary and the University of Wisconsin - Madison, majoring in English. Following graduation, Susie taught at Port Washington High School. Susie was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Alumni Association (Eta Chapter). She was also a member of the Attic Angel Association, Class of 1978.
Susie was an avid golfer and member of Blackhawk Country Club. She enjoyed traveling throughout the country and abroad with her family and friends. Reading was one of Susie's favorite interests - from mysteries to American history. Susie will be remembered for her gentle disposition, easy wit, and genuine smile.
The family would like to thank the Attic Angel Place staff and Agrace Hospice for their excellent and compassionate care of Susie. Memorials may be made to the Attic Angel Association, 640 Junction Road, Madison, Wisconsin, 53717.
Per Susie's wishes, a service will not be held. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road Madison
(608) 238-3434
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.