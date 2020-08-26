WHITEWATER — Suzan Sorensen Wade, in her 72nd year, died in a single vehicle accident in Richmond on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.
Born Feb. 20, 1949, in Randers, Denmark, Suzan immigrated with her mother Karoline Marie (Mia) and stepfather Jens Kristian (Kris) Lai to Ontario, Canada in May 1956.
Suzan completed a certificate as a Child and Youth Worker and later in Gestalt Therapy. She worked for many years helping troubled teens in Toronto.
She loved to travelm and throughout the ’70s, “flowerchild” Suzan travelled throughout Far East Asia, including teaching children in remote jungles like Brunei and Sarawak, Borneo. In the early ’80s, Suzan moved to Wisconsin to manage the Gestalt Therapy Retreat.
In Wisconsin, Suzan met her soulmate, Ronald Wade, and they were wed on April 6, 1985. Together they managed the dairy and family farm for many years.
Suzan was open minded, kind, and giving of her time and resources including to nonprofits like PBS and Public Radio, which she supported for many, many years. She also volunteered for The Hope Institute of Uganda, which led to the sponsorship of a young man to attend Iganga Boys’ School in Uganda.
She had a great sense of humor, loved to laugh, enjoyed the company of people and was a great listener. Oftentimes she could be found in her vegetable and perennial garden or starting a new knitting project.
She had an affinity for coffee, and it was a rare sight to see her without a mug in her hand. Her passions included traveling, enjoying music, movies, art galleries, tours and live performances, cooking all styles of food (especially Danish food), fiber arts, caring for many animals over the years including Bubba, crosswords and reading.
In 2008, she went to hear the Dalai Lama speak.
Suzan was a loving wife, stepmother/grandmother (“mormor,” Danish for grandmother), sister, aunt, cousin and good friend to many others. Her spirit and constant smile will be sorely missed.
Suzan is survived by her sister, Gynna (Henning) Thomsen of Copenhagen, Denmark; her brothers: Niels John (Beth) Lai of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and Mark Lai (Shelley Carter) of Elora, Ontario, Canada; stepson, Steven (Mindy) Wade of Whitewater; stepdaughter, Lynn (Mark) Walters of Oregon, Wis.; nieces and nephews, Tom and Gitta Thomsen, and Krista, Naomi and Severin Lai; three grandchildren, Molly and Emma Wade, and Henry Walters; family and special friends including Julie, Victor and the Feidlers.
Suzan was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Due to current public health safety concerns, an outdoor visitation will be held at the home of Steven and Mindy Wade at W8918 Territorial Road, Whitewater, on Friday, Sept. 4, from 2 to 7 p.m.
A virtual only celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Susan Bresser presiding.
Instructions for accessing the celebration of life will be available at visitation or by contacting family.
Graveside services are postponed at this time and will be held when international travel is permitted.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to express sympathy may wish to give to Richmond United Methodist Church, where she was a member.
Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
The family wishes to express a very special thanks to area emergency services, the Babcock family and two others who were driving by and stopped to help. We are eternally grateful to you all for your quick and caring response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.