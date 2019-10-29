HELENVILLE — Sylvia Johnson, 63, of Helenville, passed away on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Angels Grace Hospice Center of Oconomowoc.
Sylvia was born on Aug. 25, 1956, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Raymond and Lillian (Wojnicz) Johnson.
She was a 1975 graduate of Whitnall High School in Hales Corners and later earned an associate degree in police science.
In 1979 she graduated from the City of Milwaukee Police Academy and started her 25-year career. Areas within the department in which she worked were patrol, vice, juvenile, and lastly retiring as a detective in the Violent Crimes Unit in 2004.
After her retirement, Sylvia moved to her hobby farm in Helenville. She enjoyed gardening and earned the title of Master Gardener.
She loved her animals and had several goats, and was dedicated to caring for her cats.
Sylvia was a talented artist, and created beautiful stained glass and many pieces of jewelry that she sold at local art shows. She also enjoyed working at Ron’s Market BP in Helenville and established friendships with many of the patrons.
In recent years, Sylvia developed a passion for yoga. Her interests were vast, her talents were many and she will be deeply missed.
Sylvia is survived by her partner of nearly 20 years, David Varsos of Helenville; siblings, Mark Johnson of Hales Corners, Arthur (Maria) Gallardo Johnson of Rochester, Minn., Stephen Johnson of Milwaukee, Rachel (Brian) LeBansky of Austin, Texas, and Maria Pellerin of Milwaukee; six nieces and nephews Nathen, Shanice, Shauntay, Monica, Brandon and Sara. She also is survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Christine Johnson and Jessica Johnson.
An open house in Sylvia’s honor will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson, with police honors and a time of sharing starting at 5 p.m.
To place an online condolence, please visit:
