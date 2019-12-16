Teresa M. Messier, 59, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Dec. 14, 2019, at the Rainbow Hospice Center in Johnson Creek, with her loved ones by her side.
Terry was born in Fort Atkinson on Oct. 31, 1960, to Blaine and Shirley Messier. From that time forward, Terry, who was one of her Grandma Messier’s favorite grandchildren, acquired many nicknames, one of which was “pumpkin.”
Terry was considered a tomboy during her younger years, and one time broke her arm while using her swing set as a piece of gymnastics equipment. Terry had a great interest in cars, and as a high school student, she began working at Frawley Oil in Whitewater.
After graduating from Whitewater High School in 1979, Terry continued to work for the family she had become so close to until 2015, when she was diagnosed with an uncommon form of Parkinson’s disease and no longer was able to work.
Terry was a homebody, and took great pride in her cooking. She had an insatiable sweet tooth. To receive a plate of her homemade cookies was a treat indeed.
Terry also enjoyed spending time with her many close friends.
Terry is survived by her life partner, Ron Thomas of Fort Atkinson; her mother, Shirley Messier of Whitewater; two sisters, Michele Smith (Bill Smith) of Whitewater and Karen Messier (Mark Simdon) of Fort Atkinson; and one niece, Alaina Smith (Jason Barajas) of Whitewater. Terry also is survived by numerous friends who have supported her immensely during her illness.
She was preceded in death by her father, Blaine Messier; and her very dear friend, Vern Koch.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Rainbow Hospice and Visiting Angels. A special thank you also is extended to Bud Jones of Whitewater, who was instrumental in transporting Terry to her numerous doctor appointments in Madison, and to Carol Messier of Fort Atkinson, who spent countless hours helping Terry with everyday tasks. The volunteers made dealing with her debilitating disease much easier to bear.
Nitardy Funeral Home of Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
Per Terry’s request, there will be no formal service.
A small graveside burial service will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, at 11 a.m. at Melendys Prairie Cemetery in Eagle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.