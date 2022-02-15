Teri K. (Mero) Schuman

Pregpm, WI - TERESA "TERI" (MERO) SCHUMAN, age 61 of Oregon, WI passed away unexpectedly on February 3, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison.
She was born on November 25, 1960, in Fort Benning, GA to Robert and Judith (Lang) Mero. Teri graduated from Jefferson High School in 1979 and attended MATC earning her LPN degree. She married Daniel Schuman on November 10, 1984, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Jefferson and baptized at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church on November 18, 1984.
Teri worked as a nurse at Dean Clinic in Madison, and as a preschool teacher at Precious Lamb Preschool in Oregon. She was a member of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oregon.
Teri enjoyed being a mom to her son, Lukas, scrapbooking and raising many Shetland sheep dogs over the years. Teri so loved her precious son Lukas; she was so very proud of him and the life he was building with his beautiful fiancée Cheyenne.
She will be deeply missed by her husband Dan, son Lukas and his fiancée Cheyenne, all of Oregon, brother and sister-in-law Timothy & Lynne Mero of Madison as well as many other relatives and friends.
Teri is preceded by her parents, Robert and Judith Mero.
Our dear wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend left us all with a legacy of love and warmth that will surely carry us through until God chooses to reunite us with her again. What we wouldn't give to feel one of her enveloping hugs just one more time.
The family will hold private services at a later date.
