August 3, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Terrance M. Scullin passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021, in Arizona with his children at his side. Terry was born in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin to Alice (Brown) and Daniel A. Scullin. Terry graduated from Fort Atkinson High School and received his technical degree for Diesel Truck Mechanics from Mid-State Tech, Wisconsin Rapids. During his career, he worked and managed his shops maintaining fleets of refrigerated trailers and tractors, while making lifelong friends. He developed a knack for teaching others about his trade. He found a perfect job fit at Idle Free teaching other mechanics how to install the Idle Free electric APU and providing technical support.He enjoyed riding motorcycles, traveling, tinkering in the garage and helping his friends and family. Terry had 3 daughters with his ex-wife Caryn (Freson) Scullin who he spent over 2 decades with raising their children. He is survived by Christina, and her husband and their 2 sons; Stephanie and her fiancé; his youngest, Alexandra; and his beloved dog Annie. Terry is survived by siblings, Eileen Foskett (Bill), Maureen McGarrigle, Patricia Gruber (Norm), and Dan Scullin (Debbie) and 5 nieces and 4 nephews. He was pre-deceased by his parents and sister Margaret (Peggy) Thomas. Terry was in good company and found his peace in Arizona with his girlfriend. A celebration of life will be held at the Fort Atkinson American Legion Post 166, Saturday, August 18th from 2:00-5:00 pm.
(0) comments
