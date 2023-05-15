Terrance Phillip "Terry" Meidl

February 11, 1948 - May 8, 2023 Lady Lake, FL - JESUS NEEDED A DECK BUILT SO HE CALLED TERRY
Terrance (Terry) P. Meidl was a great man, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather born on February 11, 1948 in Phlox, WI, the son of the late Nicklaus and Sophia (Neubauer) Meidl. He leaves behind a wonderful family that he was very proud of. Terry passed peacefully in his sleep on May 8, 2023.
Terry was the last of seven children and was immediately pampered by his older sisters. He adored all six of his siblings: Delores (Meidl) Schmidt, Carl Meidl, Kenneth Meidl, Patricia (Meidl) Opper, Shirley (Meidl) Wilson, and Gary Meidl.
Terry worked at Braun Lumber Company of Jefferson until his semi-retirement in 1996, when he began his own construction company.
His regrets were few but included not going to more pot lucks, fishing in Canada, and buying more guns. Terry was known for his patience and renowned as a gun aficionado.
Terry did not live an ordinary life. He traveled to his cabin whenever he wanted, laughed at every chance, help whenever he could, and loved everyone around him. He excelled at growing tomatoes, remodeling, outsmarting squirrels, and never losing a competitive game of euchre.
Terry was married to Joan (Rummelhoff) Meidl for 36 years. He leaves behind their six children: Brenda, Terry, Jacob, Jennifer, Sadi Jo, and Chris, twelve grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He taught them to fish, select a quality hammer, and love nature.
Years from now, children will gather around the campfire to hear the tales of Grandpa Terry as he enjoyed the simpler pleasures in life.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 202 Fremont Street, Watertown, WI 53098 from 2 to 8 pm. This is a casual celebration so feel free to wear your fishing and hunting attire.
To plant a tree in memory of Terrance Meidl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
