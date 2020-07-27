ROCKFORD, Ill. — Terri L. Anderson, owner of East State Antique Mall, peacefully passed away, with her family by her side, on Friday, July 3, 2020, in Rockford, Ill.
Terri was born on Feb. 28, 1955, in Fort Atkinson, Wis., to Merton D. Simmons and Elaine L. (Wendorf)
Simmons.
She is survived by her daughter, Andrea (Mohammed) Kuntz; son, David (Jessica) Leonard; her precious grandchildren, Jasmine (Griselda) Mendoza, David Leonard, Mariah Carter and Lincoln Thomas Leonard; bonus mother, Karen M. Simmons; special friends, Judy and Dennis Luinstra and family; her East State Antique Mall family and her Mobil family.
Terri was predeceased by her parents; grandparents; daughter, Misty; husband, Charles T. Anderson; brothers; aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, July 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Hidden Aerie, 116 N. Locust St., Belvidere.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to 5411 E. State St., Rockford, IL 61108.
