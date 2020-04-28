Terry Lee Nowodzelski, 69, Fort Atkinson, passed away at his home on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Terry was born on Jan. 2, 1951, in Aurora, Ill., to Joseph and Iris (Styles) Nowodzelski.
He graduated from Fort Atkinson Senior High School in 1969 and then from Western Wisconsin Technical Institute with a construction management degree.
Terry married Becky Jensen on July 12, 1975.
He worked in the construction industry his whole life, starting as a journeyman carpenter and then became a general contractor building many homes. Terry belonged to the masonry union, he was a masonry contractor and went on to become a field superintendent on numerous commercial projects around the United States.
He then became a project manager for the Kohls Corporation, retiring in 2015.
He and Becky enjoyed spending time in Florida at their vacation home and relaxing at the beach. Terry continued his love of carpentry in his retirement, completing many remodeling projects at their homes.
Terry loved spending time with his grandchildren and family, and was an avid Brewers and Bucks fan.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Becky; children, Nicole (Robin) Tuchscherer of Flagstaff, Ariz., Leah (Bob) Schroeder of Fort Atkinson and Abby (Michael) Alwan of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Stella, Isaac, Miles, Easton, Carter, Will, Deen and Ellory; sister, Deb Wittenwyler; brother, Joe Nowodzelski; many nieces and nephews; in-laws; beloved cats, Calypso and Marley, and Florida friends who were like family to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jesse; and brother, Stacey.
A celebration of Terry’s life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff at Cornerstone Hospice in Sebring, Fla., and Rainbow Hospice for the compassionate and excellent care that they gave Terry and his family. A very special thank you to Dana, Melissa, Samantha and Becky.
Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting with arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.