June 10, 1946 - December 17, 2020
Fort Atkinson, WI - Theodore Gene Redenius, 74, of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin passed away on December 17th, 2020.
Theodore was born on June 10th, 1946 in Allen's Grove, Wisconsin to Theodore and Jean (Tremaine) Redenius. He spent his early years in Allen's Grove WI , before moving to Fort Atkinson in 1951. where he would spend the remainder of his life. He graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1964. He was a life long dairy farmer and a Shade Tree mechanic. He was previously married to Diane Magritz.
On April 22nd, 1995 he married Barbara Jones Lawson, in Cold Spring, WI. They were happily married for 25 years. Theodore was an active member of FFA Alumni; he greatly enjoyed bowling and dancing. He especially enjoyed attending auctions.
Theodore is survived by his wife, Barbara; his brother, Roy Redenius of Lake Tomahawk; his sister in law Daphne Redenius of Fort Atkinson his sons, Paul (Mark Hildebrand) Redenius of Cold Spring, Timothy (Nellie) Redenius of Whitewater, and Jason (Bridgette) Redenius of Fort Atkinson; his step-children, Cora (Kurt) Harders of Fort Atkinson, and Drew (Nikki) Lawson of Jefferson; his grandchildren, Riley, Logan, Whitney, Gabrielle, Haillee, Kiegan, Nicholas, Jakob, Jason Jr., Bodhi, and Alexander; and his great-grandchildren, Adalynn, Kinsley, and Charlotte and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Jean, his brother Wayne, and his infant sister Theodora.
A public visitation will be held on December 22nd, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson (1008 Madison Ave). A public graveside service will be held on December 23rd, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Cold Spring Cemetery. If you wish to process to the cemetery with the family, please meet at the Nitardy Funeral Home at 10 am to join them for Teddy's last Tractor ride to his final resting place.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
