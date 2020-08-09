Theodore W. Batterman was called home by his Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at age 92.
Theodore “Ted” graduated from Proviso High School in Maywood, Ill.
He served in the U.S. Air Force after World War II, overseeing base and aircraft communications at a base in Japan.
In 1952, Ted received his bachelor’s degree in television engineering from the American Television Institute of Technology in Chicago. After college, he held engineering positions at NBC radio and Motorola, Inc.
Ted also became founder and president of Electronic Systems, Inc., which was acquired by Hurletron, Inc. in Danville, Ill., where he held positions as vice president and division manager. During this period, he developed an automatic light-changing system for motion picture printers that won him and his associates an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in 1961.
He joined Warner Electric Brake & Clutch Co. in South Beloit, Ill., in 1966 where he held engineering and executive positions.
In 1972, Ted founded Spacesaver Corporation in Fort Atkinson. Spacesaver became the nation’s leading manufacturer of high-density mobile storage systems.
In 1985, he was named “Wisconsin’s Small Business Person of the Year” and “Second Runner Up for U.S. Small Business Person of the Year.”
After leaving the corporate world, Ted and Marilyn founded The Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation, which continues its God-honoring philanthropic work in Southeastern Wisconsin and around the world. Above all of his accomplishments stand Ted’s guiding life principles: “Love your family and stay close to Jesus.”
Ted was the devoted father of Linda (Mark) Johnson, Christopher (Angela) Batterman, Laura (John) Wilkins and the late Eric Batterman; loving grandfather of Bethany (Dakota) Kritzer, Kari (Clint) Walder and Matthew Johnson, Joseph and Grace Batterman, and Benjamin, Ethan and Samuel Wilkins; great-grandfather of Ezra and Hannah Kritzer. Others cherishing his memory are his sister, Virginia Backhus; many relatives and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by Marilyn, his beloved wife of 57 years.
A private service was held.
Lasting memorials may be made to Divine Redeemer Lutheran Church, N48 W31385 Hill Road, Hartland, WI 53029; Concordia University of Wisconsin, Batterman School of Business (cuw.edu/donate) and Shorehaven Charitable Foundation (shorehavenliving.org/donations).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.